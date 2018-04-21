HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities detected an early morning underground earth tremor in Alabama.
AL.COM reports that the tremor detected early Saturday morning was the third so far in Alabama this year.
It also was the strongest the state has experienced in 2018.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.3 earthquake was detected in northwest Alabama at 6:42 a.m. on Saturday.
Eighteen small quakes were detected in 2017.
