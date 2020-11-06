Geoffrey Palmer, a British character actor with jowly cheeks and a hangdog expression who was best known to American audiences for starring opposite Judi Dench in the long-running sitcom “As Time Goes By,” died Nov. 5 at his home in Buckinghamshire, England. He was 93.

The death was confirmed by Deborah Charlton of the Conway van Gelder Grant talent agency in London. The cause was not disclosed.

Palmer, who once was an instructor for the British Royal Marines, began acting in theatrical productions in the 1950s. Moving easily from comedy to drama, he was in films including “A Fish Called Wanda,” “The Madness of King George” and the 1997 James Bond thriller “Tomorrow Never Dies,” in which he appeared with Dench, his longtime co-star.

Palmer made his most lasting impact on the small screen, where he was often cast in character roles. He had a deep, resonant baritone voice and an instantly recognizable face, with a wide mouth, mournful eyes and drooping cheeks.

“There’s slightly too much flesh for the bone structure so it flaps about,” he told the Times of London in 2005.

Playwright Alan Bennett, who worked with Palmer in the 1980s, described him as a British counterpart to Walter Matthau.

Advertising

Palmer specialized in emotionally rigid, somewhat clueless characters, often retired military men, who grumble about changing times and modern youth. In the words of one British critic, he seemed to have been annoyed at the world “since about 1847.” He gained a measure of fame in the 1970s British TV comedy “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin,” playing an ill-tempered retired army officer.

In 1979, he had a memorable appearance in an episode of “Fawlty Towers,” a comedy series created in part by John Cleese of Monty Python. Palmer played a guest who tries in vain to get a serving of sausages for breakfast, while Cleese’s character, farcically incompetent hotel proprietor Basil Fawlty, tries to hide a dead body.

In another British TV series, “Butterflies” (1978-83), Palmer was cast as a melancholy dentist who paid more attention to his butterfly collection than to his family.

Palmer was well into his 60s when he found his greatest acclaim in “As Time Goes By,” a poignant sitcom about an older couple reuniting after a long separation. The show premiered in 1992 and ran, with some interruptions, until 2005.

His character, Lionel Hardcastle, was a onetime soldier who met a nurse, Jean Pargetter (played by Dench), during the Korean War. The two fell in love, but when he was shipped overseas, his letter telling her of his new address was never delivered. Lionel later moved to Kenya, where he became a coffee planter, and Jean stayed in England, eventually running a secretarial service. Both married other people and had children.

Back in England 38 years later, Lionel hires a typist to help write his memoirs — the typist is Jean’s daughter. When Lionel and Jean meet in the show’s first episode and sort out what went wrong so many years before, he says, “It’s as simple as that — a lost letter.”

Advertising

The autumn romance of Lionel and Jean gave television viewers a rare glimpse at the emotional vulnerability and expressions of love of older people, filtered through a gentle, bantering kind of comedy.

“This slowing down, joints clicking, seems to happen earlier with men,” Palmer, as Lionel, says in one episode. “There’s another thing: Could I protect you?”

Dench as Jean: “Protect me?”

Lionel: “Yes.”

Jean: “Who from?”

Lionel: “Well, I don’t know, an attacker.”

Jean: “I don’t know what that means. This attack isn’t imminent, is it?”

Lionel: “No, of course not. I was just supposing.”

Jean: “What’s it matter?”

Lionel: “It’s all the things I can’t do anymore, all the things we can’t do anymore.”

The series became a hit in Britain and later in United States and other countries.

“Without the sharp-glancing Dame Judi’s oft-acerbic, occasionally spooked delivery,” journalist Brian Courtis wrote in the Australian newspaper the Age in 2004, “and the dry lugubrious charm of Geoffrey Palmer, the passion would have died years ago.”

Advertising

“As Time Goes By” helped at the same time that Dench was becoming a major film star, playing M, James Bond’s spy chief, in several films and an Oscar-winning performance in “Shakespeare in Love” (1998).

Dench and Palmer appeared together in two 1997 films, the Bond vehicle “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Mrs. Brown,” in which he was the private secretary to Dench’s Queen Victoria, voicing alarm at her growing closeness to a rugged Scotsman, played by Billy Connolly, who managed her estate.

“She is an actress who anyone would give their eyeteeth to work with,” Palmer said of Dench to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. “She drags you up to her standards.”

Geoffrey Dyson Palmer was born June 4, 1927, in London. His father as a surveyor, his mother a homemaker.

Palmer joined the Royal Marines near the end of World War II and eventually became a training and shooting instructor. He had enjoyed acting in school and later, while working as an accountant, he joined a girlfriend at a local amateur theater group.

He took to it immediately and became an actor at regional theaters before joining a small London troupe. He made his debut in the West End, London’s equivalent of Broadway, in 1963 and had roles in television, including the popular 1960s detective series “The Avengers,” starring Diana Rigg and Patrick Macnee. He appeared regularly on London’s major stages through the 1980s.

Sponsored

Palmer may have been the only actor to have been directed by fabled British theatrical stars Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud (in productions of J.B. Priestley’s “Eden End” and Noel Coward’s “Private Lives,” respectively) — and by pop star Madonna. In her 2011 film, “W.E.,” a parallel love story balancing a modern couple and the romance of King Edward VIII and Wallis Warfield Simpson, Palmer portrayed British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

Palmer was also the only actor who appeared in both the original “Doctor Who” TV series in the 1970s and a 21st-century reboot. His voice was heard in many British commercials, and he continued to act until late in life, with roles in Steve Martin’s “The Pink Panther 2” (2009), the live-action and animated feature film “Paddington” (2014) and dozens of TV movies.

Survivors include his wife since 1963, Sally Green; two children; and two grandchildren.

Palmer was a passionate fly fisherman and a strong advocate for environmental conservation in Britain. He once said he never turned down a part, but in his later years he became a bit more choosy.

“Once I was offered a super part in a film — but the date clashed with fishing in Scotland,” he told the British publication the Oldie. “My son Charlie said, ‘Dad, you’ve been working for 60 years — do the fishing.’ So I did. And the film wasn’t any good, anyway.”