ROME (AP) — Genoa’s mayor says demolition is planned to start next month on part of the highway bridge whose collapse killed 43 people in August.
Marco Bucci told SkyTG24 TV Monday that demolition of a supporting pillar on one end of the Morandi bridge should begin around Dec. 15. That end stands near industrial buildings. To be demolished later is the pillar near apartment buildings, whose evacuated occupants hope to retrieve belongings.
Bucci said a replacement bridge should be completed by mid-2020.
What caused a stretch of the bridge to give way, sending trucks and cars plunging into a dry riverbed during a heavy thunderstorm, is under investigation by prosecutors.
Hypotheses include possible inadequate maintenance or design flaws. The bridge was a major traffic artery for the northwestern port city.