RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s complicated formulas that send billions of dollars annually to the public schools are supposed to get overhauled by a special committee now starting up.

House and Senate members on the Joint Legislative Task Force on Education Finance Reform meet for the first time Wednesday. The panel’s creation follows a report last November by the General Assembly’s government watchdog agency.

That office determined that how the state pays teachers favors the wealthiest districts and changes were needed on sending money to poor districts, for children with disabilities and for those speaking English as a second language.

The task force by next October is supposed to develop a new model based on per-pupil spending while providing monetary premiums for specific needs. Any changes would still need full General Assembly approval.