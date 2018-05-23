DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A gene therapy company says it will create 200 jobs in North Carolina.
AveXis on Tuesday agreed to set up operations in Durham County, after getting a state incentive package worth up to $3 million.
AveXis makes treatments for spinal muscular atrophy.
The company is expected to create engineering, manufacturing and supply chain jobs. The company expects to spend about $55 million in construction and setting up the facility.
Operations are expected to begin in next year.