DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A gene therapy company says it will create 200 jobs in North Carolina.

AveXis on Tuesday agreed to set up operations in Durham County, after getting a state incentive package worth up to $3 million.

AveXis makes treatments for spinal muscular atrophy.

The company is expected to create engineering, manufacturing and supply chain jobs. The company expects to spend about $55 million in construction and setting up the facility.

Operations are expected to begin in next year.