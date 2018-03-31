For years, employees complained about the behavior of the head of the agency’s death-penalty unit, Kevin Carwile. He has been removed from his post and detailed to a different division.

WASHINGTON — When Kevin Carwile arrived to run the Justice Department’s death-penalty unit in 2010, he had never prosecuted or sat through an entire capital-punishment case. He was moved into the job after overseeing the gangs unit, and some prosecutors worried he lacked the expertise to steer the division.

Now Carwile has been removed from his post after The New York Times inquired about a series of grievances against him, including complaints that he promoted gender bias and a “sexualized environment.” He fostered a culture of favoritism and sexism, according to court records, internal documents and interviews with more than a half-dozen current and former employees. In one episode, his deputy groped an administrative assistant at a bar in view of their colleagues, according to some who were present. Carwile asked the witnesses to keep it secret, one said.

Employees of the unit, the capital-case section, complained about the issues to Justice Department officials, the inspector general and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) at least 12 times. Some allegations went unaddressed for years. Both Carwile and his deputy, Gwynn Kinsey, remained Justice Department employees despite the inquiries.

Six employees, including the administrative assistant, said they eventually left the section or quit government altogether in part because of the toxic climate.

Carwile declined to comment. Through his lawyers, Kinsey declined to comment.

“The Department of Justice takes these allegations extremely seriously but cannot discuss specific employee disciplinary actions, or comment on internally handled personnel actions or matters that may impact personal privacy,” said Ian Prior, a Justice Department spokesman. The department confirmed that it referred some allegations made by employees to the inspector general.

The unit is poised to gain power. President Donald Trump has suggested the United States start executing drug dealers, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has urged prosecutors to seek the death penalty whenever possible in drug-related crimes.

Carwile had arrived just before the public learned of the botched Fast and Furious operation in which agents at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) let criminals move guns across the border into Mexico to try to build a case against the larger trafficking network. Many of the firearms were later found at crime scenes. Carwile incorrectly told superiors that the ATF learned about guns moving illegally only after the fact, according to a subsequent inspector general investigation. He was moved from his post as head of the gangs unit to the much smaller capital-punishment unit.

He quickly gained a reputation as a mercurial manager with a hands-off style that bordered on neglect, according to current and former employees. He rarely responded to emails, four former employees said, and in meetings his questions revealed that he had not read their messages.

But after his first year, Carwile received the Excellence in Management award for the criminal division as the section’s lawyers prosecuted more cases.

In 2013, Jacabed Rodriguez-Coss, a prosecutor who had herself won one of the department’s highest awards, complained to human resources that Carwile expected her to involuntarily travel far more than her male counterparts.

Though she lived in Connecticut and had cases in Rhode Island and Vermont, he assigned her to one in California. She said her family needed her nearby. Her husband, an FBI agent, was one of the first on the scene of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and was confronting the aftermath of having worked on the case.

Rodriguez-Coss filed a complaint to the EEOC, which notified the Justice Department. Carwile subsequently suspended permission for her to work from Connecticut. She sued the department in 2016, accusing him of gender discrimination and claiming her permission to work in Connecticut was taken away in retaliation.

Seven men and women from the unit filed declarations in her support. Two male colleagues said they had not been assigned so much travel. Bruce R. Hegyi, a former prosecutor, wrote that he left because of “plainly unethical and improper conduct.”

He said in his filing that Carwile promoted “a sexualized environment,” took him to a restaurant with scantily clad waitresses and let a fellow prosecutor show naked photographs of a woman during a work gathering of both men and women.

Other employees said in their declarations that Carwile held men-only meetings, sent emails only to men and assigned more desirable and high-profile cases to men. “Women only go to law school to find rich husbands,” he said, according to a declaration filed by one lawyer, Amanda Haines.

Under Carwile, there was an incentive “not to not stir things up,” said Kevin Little, the lawyer representing Rodriguez-Coss. “My client and other of her colleagues feared retaliation,” he said.

The Justice Department said in its response that Rodriguez-Coss’ claims “boil down to her admitted refusal to perform the essential requirements of her position,” which included taking on cases that required travel.

Last May, during a work-sanctioned happy hour at a restaurant near the Justice Department, colleagues watched Kinsey grope the administrative assistant, Alyssa tenBroek.

“Mr. Kinsey, who is a married man, began to take what seemed very clearly to be unwelcome liberties of a physical, sexual nature,” Luke Woolman, an intern at the time, wrote in his declaration. He said Kinsey repeatedly touched tenBroek, whom he identified as A.T., “inappropriately, openly and obviously” in front of patrons, Carwile and at least one other Justice Department prosecutor.

Woolman and the prosecutor, Sonia Jimenez, suggested everyone go home, he later told Haines. As the night wound down, Carwile pulled aside Woolman and asked him not to tell anyone what he had seen. “He sternly reiterated his request, specifically stating that he was being serious,” Woolman wrote.

After that night, tensions in the unit exploded into view. TenBroek later showed colleagues text messages from Kinsey in which he offered to give her money, pay her bills or take her on a trip. He also sent her photos of herself that he had downloaded from the internet.

TenBroek later told Haines and Julie Mosley, another prosecutor, that Kinsey groped her again in the cab and tried to coerce her into checking into a hotel.

Mosley told the EEOC, and Haines sent her memo to superiors at the Justice Department: “I trust you will give this matter the serious attention it deserves.” Woolman said in a court filing that he shared his story with James Mann, the chief of staff to the No. 3 official at the Justice Department, and an investigator from the inspector general’s office.

TenBroek said in a statement that she had participated in the department’s “lengthy and taxing” complaint process. She has since left the agency. “I have always wanted to pursue a career with the Department of Justice, but it failed me when I reported misconduct,” she said. “No woman should feel compelled to deal with the pervasive harassment that I experienced, much less have her complaint be effectively disregarded.”

The department’s inspector general began investigating, and Kinsey was demoted and moved to another division.

He is appealing.