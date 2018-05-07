EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man during a sobriety check near Atlanta.
News outlets report a College Park officer stopped 32-year-old Terence Leslie at an East Point gas station early Sunday.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says the officer deployed a stun gun when Leslie began to fight with him during the field sobriety test. Miles says Leslie grabbed the Taser and broke the officer’s arm, at which point the officer fired multiple gunshots.
Leslie got back into his car and drove a short distance before crashing into a pole. He died from his injuries at a hospital.
The unidentified officer was hospitalized for treatment and is recovering after surgery.
The incident remains under GBI investigation.