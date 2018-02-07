DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a string of deadly police shootings involving replica handguns that often look just like real guns.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tells WSB-TV the four shootings that happened over the past few weeks are still open.

Last week, a man armed with an airsoft pistol and a murder suspect armed with a BB gun were shot and killed by police in Gwinnett County and Savannah, respectively.

In addition, police also shot and killed a robbery suspect armed with a BB gun in East Point last week. Days before that, a robbery suspect allegedly armed with a BB gun was shot and killed by a police officer in Dunwoody.

Retired GBI official Moses Ector says the replica guns look identical to real guns, making it hard to quickly know if the threat is real.

