GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas appears to be scaling back mass protests along the Gaza-Israel frontier as Egypt renews its efforts to broker a cease-fire.

Only a few hundred people joined a beach demonstration near the perimeter fence in northern Gaza on Monday — a much smaller turnout than previous weeks. The Health Ministry said 20 protesters were wounded by Israeli fire.

The march took place as Egyptian mediators were in Gaza for cease-fire talks.

Hamas says the protests will continue until Israel ends a crippling blockade it imposed with Egypt after the group seized power in Gaza in 2007.

For the first time in months, there were no deaths during last Friday’s weekly protest.

Israeli fire has killed 156 Palestinians at protests since March. A Gaza sniper killed an Israeli soldier in July.

