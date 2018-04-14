NEW YORK (AP) — A well-known gay rights lawyer and environmental advocate has burned himself to death in a grisly protest against ecological destruction.
Police say the charred remains of 60-year-old David Buckel were found early Saturday in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.
The Daily News reports that Buckel left a suicide note saying he had used fossil fuel to burn himself as a metaphor for the destruction of the planet. He added that he hoped his death was “honorable” and “might serve others.”
Buckel was the lead attorney in in a lawsuit involving Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was murdered in Nebraska. Hilary Swank won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Teena in the 1999 movie “Boys Don’t Cry.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
Buckel also the strategist behind same-sex marriage cases in New Jersey and Iowa.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com