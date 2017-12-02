OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The first anniversary of a fire that killed 36 people during an electronic music party in an Oakland, California, warehouse has been marked with a gathering outside the gutted building known as the “Ghost Ship.”
The East Bay Times reports that an Aztec group performed Saturday outside the ruins, and candles and mementos were placed at a nearby metal palm tree sculpture.
Names of the victims were read, and the Rev. Wortham Fears of Christian Academy told the gathering to remember the smiles and laughs shared with them.
Events were to continue, including a procession to Lake Merritt, art installations, a sundown observance and nighttime vigil.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
The East Bay Times says some dance clubs planned to pause between 11 p.m. and midnight for a moment of silence.