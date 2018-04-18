RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The gates are opening wider for North Carolina voters to cast ballots for next month’s primary elections.

Early one-stop voting begins Thursday with at least one site open in each of the state’s 100 counties. Nearly 300 sites will operate during the 17-day period that ends May 5. People at early-voting sites can also register to vote and cast ballots at the same time.

The actual primary election is May 8, but there’s no “same-day registration” that day.

Before early voting began, registered voters could cast traditional mail-in absentee ballots.

There are no statewide races on the primary ballot. There are 18 congressional primary races, nearly 80 legislative races and scores of local positions.

Registered Democrats, Libertarians and Republicans can only vote in their party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters have options.