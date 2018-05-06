NEWBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts gas station worker who set himself on fire has been flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Essex District Attorney’s office says the unidentified 24-year-old man doused himself with gasoline at the Newbury gas station where he works Saturday afternoon.
A Newbury police officer responding to the scene has non-life threatening injuries from attempting to put out the fire with an extinguisher. The victim ran away, and the officer managed to tackle him to the ground and extinguish the flames.
The man was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital, and then airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious burns.
The burning is under investigation.