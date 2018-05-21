WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A 49-year-old gas station clerk in western Michigan has been fatally shot during an apparent robbery.
The station’s owner tells WOOD-TV that a man was in the gas station about 6 a.m. Monday and demanded money. The owner says he told the man he didn’t have anything on him. The man then shot the clerk.
Police believe the suspect and another man drove from the Wyoming business in a car. Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage from security cameras.
Officers seeking the suspects later surrounded a home in nearby Grand Rapids after finding a car outside that matched the description of the vehicle that fled the gas station.
The clerk’s name was not immediately released.