DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a gas station clerk has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a customer following an argument.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on the city’s west side. A preliminary police report cited by The Detroit News says the clerk and the customer “exchanged words” and the clerk came from behind a partition before firing a handgun, striking the man in the chest.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.
The clerk was taken into custody. WDIV-TV reports the clerk was working alone at the time. The shooting is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust