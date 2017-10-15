SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a gas station attendant was shot several times and seriously injured during an attempted robbery.

South Brunswick police found the wounded man when they responded to the station on Route 27 around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. The 60-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in serious condition.

The attendant’s name has not been released. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Authorities say no money was taken during the robbery try. They say the people who shot the attendant fled the scene in a car, but it wasn’t clear how many people were being sought.

Further details on the shooting have not been disclosed.