TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are still seeing higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey and around the country, but the rate of increase has slowed.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in New Jersey was $2.89, up two cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.40 a gallon at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.82, also two cents higher than last week. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.37 for a gallon of regular gas.
AAA analysts say prices could go up another 5 or 10 cents through Memorial Day, but although at least nine states have hit the $3 per gallon mark, they don’t expect the national average to reach that mark.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.