BOSTON (AP) — Gas prices have risen by two cents a gallon in Massachusetts.
AAA Northeast says its weekly survey Monday found that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded had risen to $2.47.
That’s six cents below the national average of $2.53 per gallon.
The price has risen 34 cents since this time last year, when it was averaging $2.13 per gallon. That’s an increase of 16 percent.
AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire says there’s high demand and falling supply, and says crude oil prices are at 2017 highs.