CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices in northern New England are still falling in northern New England.

The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in Maine fell 5.5 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.45 on Sunday. In Vermont, the price was $2.58 per gallon, down 3.9 cents from the previous week. The price in New Hampshire was down 3.8 cents in the past week, to $2.52 per gallon.

The national average has fallen 6 cents in the last week to $2.47 per gallon. That’s 19.3 cents lower than a month ago and 21.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says nationally, prices still stand about 15 cents per gallon higher than pre-Hurricane Harvey, but the gap will continue to slow as prices slowly trickle down.