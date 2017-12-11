CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gasoline prices are falling in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets says the price has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in Vermont in the last week, averaging $2.50. The price in Maine went down 3.9 cents to an average of $2.48 a gallon. New Hampshire’s price decreased 3.1 cents to $2.46 a gallon.

The national average fell 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.45. It’s 11.2 cents per gallon lower than last month, and 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.