PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up another five cents per gallon ahead of the holiday weekend.

AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.95 per gallon.

That’s three cents high than the national average. The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 64 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.83 per gallon to as high as $3.09. As Memorial Day approaches, and despite rising gas prices, nearly 42 million Americans are anticipated to travel on U.S. roadways. About 1.7 million New Englanders are expected to travel by car.