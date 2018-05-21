BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline in Massachusetts is up another six cents per gallon ahead of the holiday weekend.
AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.87 per gallon.
That’s five cents below the national average of $2.92. The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 59 cents higher than it was a year ago.
AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon to as high as $3.05. As Memorial Day approaches nearly 42 million Americans are anticipated to travel on U.S. roadways. About 1.7 million New Englanders are expected to travel by car.
