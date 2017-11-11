TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have been on the rise again in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.59, which is up 7 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.27 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

This marks the third straight week that gas prices have risen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.56, up 4 cents from last week. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.20.

AAA Mid-Atlantic cites strong demand last month probably in part due to “consumers taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather,” but with the arrival of colder weather the increase isn’t expected to be long-term.