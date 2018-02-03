TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are still seeing gas prices going up in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.71, which is up 6 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.35 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.60, up 3 cents from last week and 32 cents higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.28.

Analysts cite an uncharacteristically high demand for gasoline as well as oil prices that are almost $10 above the level at this time last year.