PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gas in Rhode Island has not changed since last week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.58 per gallon. That’s 11 cents more than the national average— $2.47 —and 34 cents higher that the average state price a year ago at this time.

Gas prices had soared after Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but have steadily fallen since last month.

AAA found regular gas selling for as low as $2.31 to a high of $2.71 per gallon.