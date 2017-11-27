PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices are holding steady this week in Rhode Island.
AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.60 per gallon. That’s unchanged from last week.
The average price is nine cents above the national average of $2.51. It’s also 40 cents higher than the price in Rhode Island was a year ago at this time— $2.20 per gallon.
AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.43 per gallon and as high as $2.70 in Rhode Island.
