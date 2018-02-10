TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices in New Jersey have ticked down a notch from a week ago but remain much higher than last year.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.70, which is down a penny from last week. Motorists were paying $2.33 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.60, unchanged from a week ago. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.27.
Analysts say the dip may be due to rising gas inventories along the East Coast and an increase in crude oil supplies as well as a drop in oil prices.
