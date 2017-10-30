BOSTON (AP) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are down four cents this week.
AAA Northeast said Monday the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.45 per gallon. That’s two cents below the national average of $2.47 and 31 cents higher than the average state price a year ago at this time.
Gas prices had soared after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, reaching $2.70 per gallon. But prices have been falling since last month.
AAA found a 35-cents range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.27 to a high of $2.62 per gallon.
