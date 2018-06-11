Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gasoline prices in the Las Vegas area have increased over the past month.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area is $3.29. That’s according to a survey of 649 gas stations.

Gas prices in Las Vegas Sunday were about 67 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and about 5 cents higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says gasoline prices will likely decline this month after peaking just before Memorial Day.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

DeHaan says prices will likely drop as “summer gasoline inventories continue to build and refiners continue to crank out fuels like gasoline and diesel.”

The national average has fallen about 3 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.91.

The Associated Press