PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island have ticked down by a penny per gallon since last week.
AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found the price of a gallon of regular unleaded had fallen to $2.57.
That’s four cents per gallon above the national average of $2.53 per gallon.
The price of a gallon of gas in Rhode Island has risen 32 cents per gallon since this time last year, when it was $2.25 per gallon. That’s an increase of 14 percent.
AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert says there’s been high demand and falling supply levels since a string of hurricanes hit the nation earlier this fall.