PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices have fallen slightly in Rhode Island, down two cents per gallon to an average $2.59 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
A weekly survey by AAA Northeast on Monday finds the price of gas in Rhode Island is six cents per gallon higher on average than the national price of $2.53.
It’s also 35 cents higher than at this time last year, when gas was averaging $2.24 per gallon. That’s an increase of around 15 percent.
AAA’s Lloyd Albert says prices were dropping every day last week, and says lower prices could be due in part to a rise in crude oil inventories and production.
