TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are again seeing lower prices at the pump in New Jersey even as motorists along the West Coast and throughout the Midwest are starting to see higher gas prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in the state was $2.58, down two cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.29 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.53, down a penny from a week earlier. A year ago, drivers across the nation were paying an average of $2.30 for a gallon of regular gas.

Analysts say drivers in the region are enjoying another week of lower local gas prices, but a spring spike is likely to reverse the downward trend in the weeks ahead.