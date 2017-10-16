ATLANTA (AP) — The average gas price in Georgia has decreased more than 30 cents over the past month.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins told WXIA-TV that, “Motorists have enjoyed a monthlong plunge at the pump after prices skyrocketed because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.” Gas prices in the state averaged $2.44 per gallon on Sunday after decreasing 8 cents during the past week.
The largest declines were 11 cents in Macon, 10 cents in Columbus and 9 cents in Dalton.
The most expensive averages are $2.48 in both Savannah and Athens, and $2.47 in Atlanta. The least expensive averages are $2.31 in Albany, $2.36 in Valdosta and $2.37 in Augusta.
Most Read Stories
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s 13-7 loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Desert swarmed: Arizona State stuns No. 5 UW in major dent to Huskies' Playoff hopes WATCH
Despite the decrease, Georgia’s average gas price is still more than it was this time last year.
___
Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/