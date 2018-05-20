DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials were forced to evacuate a block along Main Street in downtown Danville after a gas leak caused by a roof collapse.
The Danville Register and Bee reports that the roof collapse occurred at a building called The Venue about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Customers at a pizza restaurant next door smelled the gas, prompting a 911 call.
The evacuation lasted less than an hour. No injuries were reported.
A fire department official said the roof collapse occurred at the back of The Venue. The building is owned by a church and is undergoing restoration.