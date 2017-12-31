LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Lubbock authorities say they believe a gas leak is responsible for the explosion and fire in a home where a 25-year-old was killed.

Firefighters were called Friday night to the home where the victim, Herschel Potts, died.

The blaze is classified as accidental and remains under investigation.

The fire marshal’s office says the explosion occurred in the attic at the one-story house but the source of its ignition isn’t immediately known.