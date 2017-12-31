LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Lubbock authorities say they believe a gas leak is responsible for the explosion and fire in a home where a 25-year-old was killed.
Firefighters were called Friday night to the home where the victim, Herschel Potts, died.
The blaze is classified as accidental and remains under investigation.
The fire marshal’s office says the explosion occurred in the attic at the one-story house but the source of its ignition isn’t immediately known.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- Penn State runs over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl to put a disappointing end on Huskies’ season
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Chris Petersen has transformed UW football. Just ask any of the Sarkisian-era holdovers
- The story behind Doug Baldwin's heartfelt letter that was read aloud at this Seahawk fan's funeral