NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion ripped through a New York City apartment over the weekend and injured four people.

The New York Fire Department says the blast blew out a window and set a small fire in the Brooklyn apartment Saturday morning. Officials say four tenants were injured in the explosion.

One of the tenants, 41-year-old Juan Carlos Baquaix, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with serious injuries to his legs. The FDNY says Baquaix’s three roommates suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

The fire was under control around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say it is believed that a small gas leak in the apartment sparked the explosion.

A National Grid spokeswoman says workers were trying to determine what triggered the explosion Saturday.