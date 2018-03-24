CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A 65-year-old Gary man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges in connection with the 2015 slayings of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that David Johnson III pleaded guilty Friday to the two felonies, admitting he participated in the kidnapping of brothers 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary. Johnson will be sentenced on May 25 to a decade in prison per terms of a plea agreement.
Prosecutors say the brothers were kidnapped from a Merrillville hotel on June 25, 2015, as part of a plot to retrieve a gun. The brothers’ bodies were found two weeks later in a remote area of Hobart. They each were shot in the head.
Johnson is the last of seven defendants involved in the case.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com