INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Gary man has been arrested for murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two Gary women whose bodies were discovered in a burning car in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police say federal marshals arrested 30-year-old Tywan James on Tuesday in Hammond. He’s awaiting extradition to Indianapolis.

Authorities say 24-year-old Martina Webb and 21-year-old Aliyah Igartua were both shot in the head. Firefighters discovered their bodies early Sept. 30 on Indianapolis’ west side.

WRTV reports a probable cause affidavit says Webb’s mother told police her daughter and Igartua drove to Indianapolis to visit Webb’s boyfriend and began arguing with James at a gathering. The affidavit says James later walked up to Webb’s vehicle and shot her through an open window. Witnesses told police they then heard more gunshots.