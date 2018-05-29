CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner is sharing new information about the state’s participation in a controversial multi-state voter registration database.

The Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program is aimed at preventing voter fraud by searching for duplicate voter registration records among those voluntarily provided by states. About 30 states participate, though some are re-evaluating it amid criticism that it results in false matches and doesn’t properly protect personal information.

Gardner is updating the state Ballot Law Commission on Tuesday about how his office has used the information from other states. The commission also will hear about recently resolved cases of wrongful voting and voter suppression.