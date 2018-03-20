BOSTON (AP) — A man who has spent more than a decade trying to solve Boston’s most famous art heist is planning a run for statewide office.
Anthony Amore — security director at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and former Homeland Security official — on Tuesday announced his candidacy for secretary of the commonwealth.
The Swampscott Republican is hoping to unseat the current Democratic Secretary William Galvin.
Amore was brought in after an art theft at the Gardner a dozen years ago to lead the museum’s investigation for the missing works. The 1990 theft of an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer, is considered the largest art heist in history.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
The theft remains unsolved.
Among other duties, the secretary of the commonwealth oversees the state’s elections.