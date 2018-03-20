BOSTON (AP) — A man who has spent more than a decade trying to solve Boston’s most famous art heist is planning a run for statewide office.

Anthony Amore — security director at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and former Homeland Security official — on Tuesday announced his candidacy for secretary of the commonwealth.

The Swampscott Republican is hoping to unseat the current Democratic Secretary William Galvin.

Amore was brought in after an art theft at the Gardner a dozen years ago to lead the museum’s investigation for the missing works. The 1990 theft of an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer, is considered the largest art heist in history.

The theft remains unsolved.

Among other duties, the secretary of the commonwealth oversees the state’s elections.