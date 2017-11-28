ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Garden clubs from across Maryland are decorating the halls of the State House for the holidays.

First lady Yumi Hogan is scheduled to welcome some of them Tuesday. Some already personally delivered decorations Monday.

Garden clubs from all of Maryland’s counties and the city of Baltimore are participating.

The decorations including trees, wreaths and a menorah will be on display in the State House rotunda in Annapolis.