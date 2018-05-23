BOSTON (AP) — Two members of the Heath Street gang have pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court to distributing drugs in a public housing development.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Kevin “Works” Smith and 21-year-old Javonte “Biggie” Robinson pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges involving cocaine distribution in and around the Mildred C. Hailey apartments in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston.

They were charged in January following March 2017 drug sales in the building, and a two-year investigation into their operation.

According to court documents, Smith served 18 months in jail after he was convicted of carrying a firearm and resisting arrest. Although Smith was on Boston Housing Authority’s No Trespass List at one time, records show that he was arrested in the hallways and courtyards of the housing development at least seven times. Attorneys for the two men could not be identified.