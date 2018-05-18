WASHINGTON (AP) — Three defendants identified by prosecutors as high-ranking members of the Bloods gang have been convicted in a federal court in North Carolina on racketeering conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Justice Department said 45-year-ol Pedro Gutierrez, 44-year-old James Baxton and 42-year-old Cynthia Gilmore were convicted by a federal jury in Charlotte.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Gutierrez and Baxton conducted gang business while imprisoned in New York. Prosecutors also said Gutierrez ordered a gang war in North Carolina in 2011 directing that members of the Bloods gang attack and kill members of a renegade gang. The war led to five North Carolina prisons being placed on lockdown for six months.

Authorities say Gilmore trafficked cocaine and was an informant for Gutierrez.

The three were convicted on Thursday.