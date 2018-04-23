BOSTON (AP) — Three members of the notorious MS-13 gang have been convicted of racketeering and murder by a Boston federal jury.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling says 27-year-old Noe Salvador Perez Vasquez, a Salvadoran national; 27-year-old Luis Solis Vasquez, a Salvadoran national; and 39-year-old Hector Enamorado , a Honduran national were found guilty Monday by a jury for racketeering and knowingly committing murder as a part of a racketeering conspiracy. They are the 41st, 42nd and 43rd defendants to be convicted in an indictment targeting the criminal activities of alleged associates and leaders of the criminal organization.

The murder charge is related to the killing of a 29-year-old male victim in a Chelsea apartment complex in 2014.

All three sentence hearings are scheduled for July. Attorneys for Perez Vasquez and Solis Vasquez were unavailable for comment.