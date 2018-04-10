NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Haven gang member has been sentenced for 12 years in federal prison for taking part in a drug and gun trafficking ring.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 30-year-old Kavon Rogers is charged with racketeering and firearm offenses following an investigation by the New Haven Police Department into the narcotics, crack and arms trade by the gang between New Haven and Bangor, Maine. Rogers was trafficking crack for the Red Side Guerrilla Brims gang when he was arrested in 2014, and was found to be a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to both counts in 2015.

Rogers had also previously driven the getaway vehicle for the leader of the gang following the murder of Donnell Allick in 2011.

The investigation resulted in the conviction of 21 members of the gang on federal charges in Connecticut and Maine.