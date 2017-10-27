BOSTON (AP) — A member of the violent Central American street gang MS-13 has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a shooting in the Boston area that took the life of an innocent mother of three.
Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Hector Ramires pleaded guilty Thursday to racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.
Authorities say Ramires, a Honduran national who lived in Chelsea, and another member of the local MS-13 chapter were walking along a city street in October 2014 when they encountered members of a rival gang.
Ramires shot at the other men but missed, striking the woman as she looked out the window of the room she shared with her children.
He faces 27 years in prison at sentencing on Jan. 19, and deportation upon completion of his sentence.