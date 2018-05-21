MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s second biggest city say gunmen for an organized crime gang tried to kill a state official, wounding him, three police officers and four civilians.

Jalisco state Gov. Aristoteles Sandoval said Monday the attack in the center of Guadalajara was aimed at Luis Carlos Najera, the state labor secretary who previously served three decades as a police officer and state prosecutor. He said Najera suffered a hand wound.

Sandoval said police captured six suspects and recovered “a large arsenal” of weapons. He said those detained claimed to belong to an elite group for a crime organization operating in Jalisco.

The governor did not identify the gang, but the state is home ground for the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.