Share story

By
The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A top executive at a gambling operations vendor is the next executive director of the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lottery commission voted Tuesday to hire Mark Michalko (MUH-hal-COE). He will succeed Alice Garland, who announced last fall she would retire at the end of March.

Michalko is currently a vice president for International Game Technology’s overseas operations, and previously worked for the Ohio and California lotteries. He’ll make $212,000 annually.

The lottery began selling tickets in 2006. Annual sales steadily increased under Garland’s tenure, while the share earmarked for public education has grown to $622 million. Projections foresee sales and profit records this year.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The lottery is facing challenges with its latest game, called Carolina Keno. Legislators have been pushing back against overtures to expand online sales.

GARY D. ROBERTSON