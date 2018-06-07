BELGRADE, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says the body of a Sidney man was recovered from Great Pond in Belgrade after his empty boat was discovered motoring in circles.

Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said the body was located Thursday by a member of the Belgrade Fire Department, and it was sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Officials say the victim, 64-year-old George Bonney, was not wearing a lifejacket. His body was found floating on the surface in 7 feet of water.